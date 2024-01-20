Leerink Partnrs Comments on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.91) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRSP. Barclays raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.

CRSP opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.24) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

