Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($9.65) per share.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.38.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $132.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.53. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 510,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,767,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

