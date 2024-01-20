Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on REGENXBIO Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for REGENXBIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($4.93) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGNX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

RGNX opened at $13.71 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 262.18% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,451. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

