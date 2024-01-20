Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $16.33 on Friday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($11.40).

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega bought 454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,733,853. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

