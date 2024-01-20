LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Trading 1.6% Higher

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 21,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.65 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.65 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

LifeSpeak Stock Performance

About LifeSpeak

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.50.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.

