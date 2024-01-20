Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,691,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,413,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after acquiring an additional 919,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,935,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,741 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.82.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

