Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 18,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 15,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Luminex Resources Trading Down 5.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 9,897 hectares located in the Zamora Chinchipe province in southeastern Ecuador.

