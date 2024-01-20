Lundin Gold Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Monday, January 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

LUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.67.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$14.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.25. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$12.56 and a 12-month high of C$19.42.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$283.31 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.85%.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

