Main Street Capital Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Main Street Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Main Street Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 81.59%. The company had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN opened at $44.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 938.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

