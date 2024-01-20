Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Shares Up 2.9%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.41. 875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Mandalay Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Australia, and the Björkdal gold mine located in Sweden.

