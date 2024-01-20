Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Shares Up 2.9%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.41. 875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.
Mandalay Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32.
About Mandalay Resources
Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Australia, and the Björkdal gold mine located in Sweden.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mandalay Resources
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Invest in Esports
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.