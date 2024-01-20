Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Manhattan Associates worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $949,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 958.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 128,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after buying an additional 116,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.
