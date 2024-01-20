Mathes Company Inc. Acquires 81 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.28. The company has a market capitalization of $389.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

