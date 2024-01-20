Matthews International Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Matthews International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International Price Performance

MATW stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.15. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $48.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Matthews International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 76.80%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

