Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at JMP Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $380.00 to $410.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on META. Mizuho upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $361.43.

Shares of META opened at $383.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $985.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $384.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

