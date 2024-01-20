Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,826 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

