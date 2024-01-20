Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.55.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $5,562,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBLY opened at $28.34 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.21, a P/E/G ratio of 79.81 and a beta of -0.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

