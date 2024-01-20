Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.86) Per Share

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($5.62) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shares of MRNA opened at $99.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.81. Moderna has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $198.86.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,062,117.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,899 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

