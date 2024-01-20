Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target Cut to C$1.25

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.82% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

MAU opened at C$0.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$125.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montage Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montage Gold

Montage Gold Company Profile

In other Montage Gold news, Senior Officer Adam Spencer bought 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Corporate insiders own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

