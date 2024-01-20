Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,895 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Morphic were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Morphic by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Morphic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 1,041.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MORF shares. BTIG Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morphic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Morphic Price Performance

MORF stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.41. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.25. As a group, analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 13,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $382,743.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,937.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph P. Slattery acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $186,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 13,923 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $382,743.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,937.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,876 shares of company stock valued at $986,231. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morphic Profile

(Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

