MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MSCI were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,855,000 after buying an additional 82,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in MSCI by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,653,000 after buying an additional 240,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,506,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MSCI by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after buying an additional 156,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in MSCI by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,613,000 after buying an additional 194,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $553.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $537.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.14. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $573.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.