Mullen Group Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTL. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities set a C$16.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.75.

Shares of MTL opened at C$14.45 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$16.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 17.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

