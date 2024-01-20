MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYRG. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MYR Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in MYR Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $141.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.64 and its 200-day moving average is $135.73. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $156.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $939.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Stories

