National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NFI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). NFI Group had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of C$952.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.55 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFI. ATB Capital raised shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.71.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$12.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$14.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

