National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NFI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.
NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). NFI Group had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of C$952.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.55 million.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFI
NFI Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$12.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$14.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29.
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NFI Group
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.