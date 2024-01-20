NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP opened at $87.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

