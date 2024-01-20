News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in News were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 2.3% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of News by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in News by 85.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in News in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 100.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

About News

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.