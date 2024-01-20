Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) versus Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) Financial Contrast

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sonic Foundry and Nokia Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Sonic Foundry alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nokia Oyj 2 5 2 0 2.00

Nokia Oyj has a consensus price target of $5.06, suggesting a potential upside of 47.59%. Given Nokia Oyj’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -87.34% N/A -80.37% Nokia Oyj 15.62% 9.08% 4.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Nokia Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Nokia Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $22.11 million 0.16 -$19.35 million ($1.62) -0.18 Nokia Oyj $26.25 billion 0.74 $4.48 billion $0.70 4.90

Nokia Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nokia Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia Oyj has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nokia Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats Sonic Foundry on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Foundry

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, Wi-Fi in-home solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, business, mobile, cloud, and digital industry applications, as well as software-defined WAN solutions; a portfolio of optical networks comprising portfolio coherent optical transponders, optical transport network switchers, wavelength-division multiplexers, reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer solutions, and optical line systems for metro, regional, long-haul and ultra-long-haul applications; and submarine networks. In addition, it offers cloud and network services, including core network solutions, such as voice and packet core; business applications, which covers security, automation, and monetization; cloud and cognitive services; and enterprise solutions covering private wireless and industrial automation. Further, the company provides hardware, software, and services, as well as licensing of intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand. It serves communications service providers, webscales, hyperscalers, digital developer, partner, and government. Nokia Oyj was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.