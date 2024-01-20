Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) & Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Financial Analysis

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pacira BioSciences and Novo Nordisk A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacira BioSciences 0 0 9 0 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 2 5 0 2.71

Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $51.44, indicating a potential upside of 61.57%. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus price target of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Pacira BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pacira BioSciences is more favorable than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacira BioSciences $666.82 million 2.22 $15.91 million $0.09 353.78 Novo Nordisk A/S $25.06 billion 19.15 $7.86 billion $2.41 44.38

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Novo Nordisk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Novo Nordisk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Pacira BioSciences. Novo Nordisk A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacira BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Pacira BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Pacira BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacira BioSciences 1.05% 12.16% 6.16% Novo Nordisk A/S 35.20% 86.53% 27.98%

Risk & Volatility

Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novo Nordisk A/S has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. It also develops proprietary multivesicular liposome, a drug delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure. The company was formerly known as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira BioSciences, Inc. in April 2019. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases. The Rare Disease segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, blood disorders, endocrine disorders, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and research collaboration with Novo Nordisk to discover cell-specific carriers of nucleic acid therapeutics. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

