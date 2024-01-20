NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $52.54 and last traded at $52.52, with a volume of 3029217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

