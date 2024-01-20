NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $594.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $595.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $497.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

