NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Whittier Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $170,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.03.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $594.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.14. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $595.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.