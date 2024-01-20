NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 10.8% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $594.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $497.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $595.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

