NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $255.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.81.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $218.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.09 and its 200 day moving average is $205.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

