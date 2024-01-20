OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.12. 2,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of OCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes hydrogen-based and natural gas-based products to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as other nitrogen products.

