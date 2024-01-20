OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Shares Down 1.4%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.81. Approximately 10,447 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 2,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.
OFS Credit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.96%.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
