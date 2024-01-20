Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.17.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,826,000 after buying an additional 239,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Onto Innovation by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,312,000 after buying an additional 58,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

ONTO opened at $162.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.94. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $163.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

