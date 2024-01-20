Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,266 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Open Text worth $19,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Open Text by 82.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

