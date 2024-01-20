Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) vs. Infrared Cameras (NASDAQ:MSAI) Head to Head Comparison

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) and Infrared Cameras (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Optex Systems has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrared Cameras has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Optex Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Infrared Cameras shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Optex Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Infrared Cameras shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optex Systems 8.82% 17.07% 10.99% Infrared Cameras N/A N/A -1.77%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Optex Systems and Infrared Cameras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Optex Systems and Infrared Cameras, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optex Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrared Cameras 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Optex Systems and Infrared Cameras’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optex Systems $25.66 million 1.40 $2.26 million $0.34 15.56 Infrared Cameras N/A N/A $40,000.00 N/A N/A

Optex Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Infrared Cameras.

Summary

Optex Systems beats Infrared Cameras on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows. The company also provides various periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker families of fighting vehicles, as well as light armored and armored security vehicles. The company offers its products directly to the federal government, prime contractors, and foreign governments. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc is a subsidiary of Sileas Corporation.

About Infrared Cameras

Infrared Cameras Holdings, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells infrared camera systems for thermographic use in the United States and internationally. It offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles. The company also provides software and services, including training, calibration, and repairs. It serves oil and gas, distribution and logistics, manufacturing, and utility sectors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

