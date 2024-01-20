OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,894 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of OraSure Technologies worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 164.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 1,496,116 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,066,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 527,912 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 200.0% in the second quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 358,387 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $571.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.19. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $89.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.56 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other OraSure Technologies news, insider Kathleen Gallagher Weber sold 24,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $194,238.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

