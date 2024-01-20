Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 56.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 35.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after buying an additional 249,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.