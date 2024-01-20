Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $22,893,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,077,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after acquiring an additional 227,577 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,388,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 206,042 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 2.5 %

WD stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.56. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.23.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 72.21%.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,664,596.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,870,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,477,700. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

