Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,993,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after buying an additional 827,032 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 731,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,730,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Inter Parfums stock opened at $136.26 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.89 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.33. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $137,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $137,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $362,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,490. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.