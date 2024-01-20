Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $637,000 Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

