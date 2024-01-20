Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $649,000 Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after buying an additional 83,630 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SHAK. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.79.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,687.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

