Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $721,000 Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Carter’s by 1,391.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 91,889 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Carter’s by 13.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 366.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Carter’s by 18.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $263,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,726,454. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.79. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

