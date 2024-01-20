Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $723,000 Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BOOT opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.