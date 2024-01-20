Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Materion were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 948.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Materion Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $119.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.13. Materion Co. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $132.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $403.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.58 million. Materion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

