Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $78.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.55.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.