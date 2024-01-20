Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Progress Software by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter worth about $675,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Progress Software by 13.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 8.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $487,946 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

