Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,100 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 592.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 546,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 250,917 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in EVERTEC by 1,385.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 230,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 214,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,251,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,909,000 after acquiring an additional 204,711 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.