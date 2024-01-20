Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,200 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of PDCO opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

